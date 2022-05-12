DCs asked to visit Taluks once a week

May 12, 2022

Bengaluru: In a bid to take the Government closer to the masses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts to visit all Taluks at least once in a week and hold ‘Grama Vastavya’ (Village Stay) once in a month to address issues and also feel the pulse of the people.

Addressing the DCs through video-conferencing here on Sunday last, Bommai observed that the Government’s image will take a beating if there is corruption and lethargy in governance.

Cautioning that the Government would not tolerate neither corruption nor official apathy at any level, Bommai asked the DCs to tackle corruption with an iron hand.

Reminding the officials that the Government’s image cannot be put to stake in an election year, the CM asked the DCs to expedite the budgetary announcements so as to complete them within the set time-frame.

Pointing out that targets cannot be achieved if the officialdom stick on to working hours, Bommai wanted top officials such as DCs, Additional DCs, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars to devote time even beyond working hours for achieving targets.

Stressing on the need for speedy disposal of public files, Bommai exhorted officials to disprove the common public notion that mere submission of applications will not do.

Referring to the forthcoming monsoon season, the CM said the DCs must ensure that there are enough stocks of sowing seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs.

Asking the officials to take necessary steps in case they foresee any shortage of farm inputs, he instructed them to take measures for earmarking lands for a burial ground in all villages. Bommai also directed the officials to identify the required lands for various Government projects that have been announced, identification of 10 acres of land for construction of Goshalas in all districts, marking of lands for construction of houses for Nomadic tribes in 19 districts and to speed up construction of 7,000 class rooms, 100 Primary Health Centres (PHC) and building of over 4,000 Anganawadi Kendras.