DDPI urges Health Department to conduct RT-PCR test for School students

October 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent COVID-19 virus from spreading among School children, Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandra Raje Urs has urged the Health Department officials to conduct RT-PCR test for students in the district.

Speaking to SOM, the DDPI said that classes from sixth to tenth standards have already begun and as the State Government was planning to commence classes from first to fifth soon, precautions to prevent the spread of the virus has to be taken and hence the District Health Officer (DHO) has been urged to conduct RT-PCR tests for all students.

Continuing, he said that there was no information about students in the district contracting COVID, but there were reports of viral fever in some places and added that health officials have been requested to provide necessary treatment and teachers have been keeping a watch on the health of students. Precautionary measures such as wearing of face mask, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing along with other COVID-19 guidelines are being followed, he said

Meanwhile, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad said that no COVID positive cases have been reported among School children, but still precautions have been taken. Dengue positive cases have been reported at a few places and necessary treatment is being provided, he said adding that viral fever is common at this time. Health workers and staff are keeping vigil and testing and treatment facilities have been made at all Primary and Community Health Centres and at all Taluk Hospitals, the DHO said.