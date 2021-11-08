DDPUE bans jeans and T-shirts for College staff, then withdraws

November 8, 2021

Controversial circular evokes resentment on social media; DC seeks explanation

Mysore/Mysuru: A circular issued by the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE) of Mysuru district on the dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff in Colleges preventing them from wearing jeans and T-shirts at work became controversial as the ‘regressive’ move was widely criticised on social media.

Later, the DDPUE was forced to withdraw the circular within 24 hours of its issuance by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who had asked the former to issue an explanation.

The circular, applicable to all teaching and non-teaching staff of Government, aided, private PU Colleges and DDPUE Office staff, barred them from wearing jeans and T-shirts during duty hours. It was issued on Saturday by DDPUE D.K. Sreenivasamurthy.

Soon after the circular was out, it was shared widely on social media platforms and came in for severe criticism for its regressive outlook. “Teaching and non-teaching staff members are free to attend to their duty wearing a decent dress. It is not possible to snatch away their individual freedom by directing them to wear any particular attire,” said a lecturer reacting to the circular.

Another lecturer said that the DDPUE must focus more on improving the standards of education in Government colleges and also bring additional grants from the Government instead of spending time on trivial and insignificant issues.

The circular read that Mysuru DC had orally instructed on Nov. 6 that teaching and non-teaching staff must be banned from wearing T-shirts and jeans while at work.

The circular claimed that all the staff and non-teaching staff in all colleges must be informed about the latest rule and colleges must report to the DDPUE’s office about the rule implementation by Nov. 10. The circular said the DC will make a surprise visit to colleges in the coming days.

As the circular went viral and received a great deal of criticism, the issue was brought to the notice of DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham who expressed shock over the development. He denied that he had verbally issued any order regarding dress code on Nov. 6 as claimed in the circular. The DC has asked the DDPUE to explain his stand on the issue.

Clarifying on the circular, DDPUE Sreenivasamurthy said that the circular was issued to bring in discipline in classrooms. “A meeting of CET is scheduled to be held this week with the DC and it would be embarrassing if lecturers and non-teaching staff wear jeans and T-shirts to this meeting. As such, the circular was issued at 9 am on Saturday and now it stands withdrawn,” he said. On the DC seeking explanation, the DDPUE said, “The DC had called and sought information regarding the circular and I have informed the intentions behind it and also told him that the circular has been withdrawn.”