Decline in COVID cases: 2 Helpline centres shut, one at MCC functions

December 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of slide in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, two ‘Helpline’  centres opened at Division Office of Vani Vilas Water Works and in Saraswathipuram have been shut with immediate effect. However, ‘Helpline Centre’ at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office will continue to function, said MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

In a press release here, he said for Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies, the District Administration had opened Helpline at Vani Vilas Water Works. For Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency, it was opened at Saraswathipuram. Now, both these centres would be closed due to steady decline in Corona positive cases.

Henceforth, citizens can call the ‘Helpline’ at MCC for any help — Ph: 0821-2418800/2418816/2440890 or Mob: 94498-41196, the Commissioner said.

