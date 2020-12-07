UoM to start Forensic Sciences course from next academic year

December 7, 2020

Existing Criminology Arts subject will be Forensic Sciences and Criminology

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) will start a new course on Forensic Sciences and Criminology (as Science subject) from the next academic year.

Forensic Science provides scientific evidence for use in the courts of law. A degree in Forensic Science is a cross-disciplinary mix of criminal justice and science, and will prepare the student for work either on the field or in the laboratory.

The decision to this effect was taken at the UoM Academic Council meeting held at Vigyan Bhavan this morning under the Chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar. University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar – Evaluation Prof. Mahadevan and other Academic Council members were present.

This was the second Academic Council meeting that was held this year and so far the meeting was not held due to raging COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s meeting was held strictly following Government norms to control the pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that over the last few years, there has been increased demand for a scientific course on Forensics and there have been a lot of enquiries. “A new syllabus with Biology and Chemistry, with additional topics in Criminal Investigation, Forensic Biology, Forensic Human Pathology and DNA Analysis, Physical and Trace Evidence, Criminal Justice, Latent Prints, Toxicology and Serology will be formed for the course and the University is planning to introduce the course from the next academic year,” the VC told the meeting.

Already there is a course in Criminology in the University and that is treated as an Arts subject. “We are looking towards combining Criminology and Forensics and make it an altogether Science subject,” the VC revealed.

Graduates and Post-Graduates in Forensic Science programme are prepared for a variety of entry-level positions in the field. Examples of careers may include positions within both public or private Forensic Science and Conventional Laboratories.

Others choose to pursue positions in Crime Scene Investigation, Forensics and DNA Analysis. The Bachelor’s Degree prepares students for a smooth transition into a Post-Graduate Forensic Science programme, which can lead to greater career possibilities, the meeting was told. Finally, the Council approved the proposal.

Other decisions taken by the Academic Council include the establishment of a University Unit College at Holenarasipur Taluk in Hassan District.

The UoM will set up a Co-ordination Centre for visually impaired students in the University campus to assist them in choosing the courses, facilities and availing reservation benefits.