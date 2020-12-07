Dr. Ambedkar Parinirvan Divas

December 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking 64th Parinirvan Divas, (Death Anniversary) of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, District Minister S.T. Somashekar offered floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Town Hall premises yesterday.

On the occasion, Buddhist Monks, led by Manorakkitha Bantheji of Kollegal rendered ‘Buddha Vandane, Dhamma Vandane and Sangha Vandane’ to the statue of Buddha at the same venue during which Buddha’s Panchasheela Tatvas were explained.

Speaking to press persons, Minister Somashekar said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution, had experienced untouchability, inequality and indiscrimination during his childhood days.

Noting that Dr. Ambedkar always fought for the justice of the downtrodden, he said that the Indian Constitution has been beneficial to crores of people in getting their due rights.

Referring to the works on Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in city, Somashekar said he has held a meeting on expediting works on the Bhavan and added that the officials have prepared an estimate proposal according to which Rs. 16 crore more is required for the construction of the Bhavan, which will be placed before the Cabinet for sanction of funds.

He noted that earlier, Rs. 20 crore was sanctioned for the project and the works have been completed accordingly. But following suggestion by MP Sreenivasa Prasad, who had sought making the Bhavan the second biggest of its kind in the country, more money is needed for the project and the funds are expected to be released soon, he said.

Commenting on the upcoming Panchalinga Darshana at Talakad in T. Narasipur taluk, he said that the Panchalinga Darshana will take place from Dec. 10 to 19, with special rituals to take place on Dec. 14.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be arriving in Mysuru on Dec. 13 evening and will take part in Panchalinga Darshana rituals on the morning of Dec. 14.

Referring to the entry restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, Somashekar said that an Expert Committee has suggested allowing only 1,000 devotees per day and 1,500 on Dec. 14, when special rituals take place. The Committee has also suggested that only residents of Talakad and T. Narasipur taluk be allowed to take part in the 10-day event, he pointed out.

Regarding funds for Panchalinga Darshana, Somashekar said that the CM has directed the authorities to utilise Rs. 7.8 crore out of the Dasara grants which has remained unspent because of simple Dasara celebrations this year on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra and B. Harshavardhan, MLCs Marithibbegowda and R. Dharmasena, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Tasneem, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, BJP leader Kote M. Shivanna, University of Mysore VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. Shivappa, DC Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Addl. Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and other officials were present.