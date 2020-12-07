Vokkaligas demand exclusive Authority

December 7, 2020

Seer hints at seeking a separate State

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa formed the Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation (KVLDC) with an initial fund of Rs. 500 crore and announced the formation of Maratha Development Corporation with a sanctioned fund of Rs. 50 crore, Vokkaligas have demanded formation of an exclusive Authority and a hike in reservation for the community.

The Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Vokkaligara Sangha had organised a meeting in this regard at Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt in Bogadi yesterday, during which the speakers were vocal about the formation of Vokkaliga Development Authority and hike in reservation for the community.

Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, who graced the meeting, said that such meetings are going on at all districts of Mysuru region today.

Pointing out that the community needs a hike in reservation from the existing 4% to 15% considering the size of population of the community, he said that Vokkaligas are a dominant population in districts of Mysuru region.

Maintaining that Vokkaligas are contributing significantly to the State coffers in the form of taxes, the Seer decried attempts to suppress the community. Reiterating that Vokkaligas are only seeking their just due, he warned that Vokkaligas may be forced to seek a separate State if their demands are ignored. The Swamiji further said that the community was seeking directions from Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji on the course of action to be taken for demanding Vokkaliga Development Authority and hike in reservation for the community.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that Vokkaligas are a dominant force in Mysuru region and the Government must take note of this. Stressing on the need for the formation of an Authority, he asked the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Vokkaligara Sangha to form a Committee to study the economic and academic status of community members in all districts and the report be submitted to the Government.

He also called for unity among the community members irrespective of their status and party affiliations. The Community must not relent on its demands for whatever reason and the struggle should continue until demands are met, he added.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that he would support for the fight seeking justice for the community. “I am ready to quit as MLA for the cause of the community,” he declared.

Former Congress MLA Vasu said that he would abide by whatever resolution the meeting would pass. Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Congress leader K. Harish Gowda, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Sangha President G. Manju, Secretary B.P. Boregowda, community leaders Mukund and Nagaraj from Bengaluru, Sangha office-bearers and other leaders took part in the meeting.