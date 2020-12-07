Filing of nominations for first phase of Gram Panchayat polls begins

December 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The filing of nomination papers for the first phase of Gram Panchayat (GP) polls began today.

The polling for a total of 148 GPs in Mysuru district including 41 in Hunsur taluk, 34 each in Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar taluks, 26 in H.D. Kote taluk and 13 in Saragur taluk will take place in the first phase on Dec. 22. The last date for filing of nomination papers is Dec. 11 and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is Dec. 14.

The second phase of GP polls will take place on Dec. 27, for which the filing of nomination papers will commence from Dec. 11. A total of 5,762 GPs in the State will be going to the polls, with 2,930 of them in the first phase and 2,832 in the second phase. The counting of votes will be taken up on Dec. 30.

Excise Control Rooms set up

With an objective of ensuring free and fair GP polls, the Excise Department has set up a Control Rooms to keep a watch on illegal manufacture, storage, transportation and distribution of Liquor.

In a press release, Mysuru Excise Deputy Commissioner B. Madesh said that officials will man the control room round the clock in order to keep a tab on illegal activities regarding Excise.

The public can call the following numbers in case they find any malpractices concerning Excise in the run up to the polls.

Mysuru Deputy Commisssioner of Excise: Ph: 0821-2541863 or Mob: 94495-97178.

Excise Deputy Superintendent: Ph: 0821-2524060 or Mob: 94495-97182.

Excise Inspector, Mysuru Zone-1: Ph: 0821-2438269 or Mob: 94491-30867.

Excise Inspector, Mysuru Zone-2: Ph: 0821-2418274 or Mob: 99005-56621.

Excise Inspector, Mysuru Zone-3: Ph: 0821-2414035 or Mob: 89042-57177.

Excise Inspector, Mysuru Zone-4: Ph: 0821-2446670 or Mob: 90353-42157.