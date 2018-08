Madikeri: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit flood-ravaged Kodagu district tomorrow (Aug. 24) to take stock of the situation.

Sitharaman, who is scheduled to arrive at Harangi helipad at 9 am, will visit flood affected Sai Layout and Kuvempu Layout in Kushalnagar town, following which she will inspect landslides at Madapura at 10.15 am and visit Mythri Bhavan relief camp in Madikeri at 11.15 am.

She will later hold a meeting with officials at the DC’s office.