Free school admission to flood-affected students anywhere in State

Bengaluru: The school children, who have been affected by floods in the ravaged Kodagu district, can seek free admissions to any school in the State. In an official circular, the State Department of Public Instruction has instructed all the officials and school authorities not to deny admission to any child who has been affected by floods in Kodagu. The Department has also directed the authorities not to ask for documents or certificates while admitting children.

An official in the Department said, “Many schools both in the Government and Private ones have been destroyed in the floods. The students studying in these schools can gain admission in any nearby school or any other school in the State.”

The higher officials have clearly explained that during admission, the schools should not insist on date of birth, Aadhar and other details while admitting them.

The information on schools affected by floods is being compiled. It will take at least another year to rebuild the schools which have been destroyed by the floods. Hence, the directive to admit children to nearby or any other schools in the State, said the official. Currently nine Government primary schools have been washed away and they have to be rebuilt. In another 76 Government primary schools, minor repair works have to be taken up.

PU Department to relax attendance: PU students in Kodagu are having a tough time reaching their colleges owing to zero connectivity in most villages in the district. Hence, the students will be given concession in attendance and special classes will be held during holidays and Dasara, said the Department officials. 75% attendance is mandatory for students taking the second PU examination. However, there will be relaxation in attendance for students studying in Kodagu colleges. During Dasara vacation special classes have been arranged for the students, said PU Education Department Director C. Shikha.

GTD directs officials to provide education documents: Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has directed his Department officials to provide all necessary education documents to the flood-affected students of Kodagu. Thousands of houses have been destroyed in the floods. There are plenty of students studying in colleges in these parts. Hence, a proper list of students who have lost the documents must be made and then they should be provided with those documents, he told officials.

Free admissions at Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions: Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions in Kuvempunagar will admit students from affected areas of Kodagu without charging any fees. In a statement, Hon. Secretary M.S. Muthapa said, the facility is open for students from primary school to degree college.