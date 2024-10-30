‘Degree is a passport; skills are a visa for success’

October 30, 2024

Mysuru: “In this competitive world, it is essential for students to acquire specific knowledge and skills to become successful in their life. Degree certificates of Universities are like Passport which alone cannot enable someone to visit a foreign country as Visa is essential for the same. Similarly, along with Degree certificate, you need specific skills to become successful in your life,” said Prof. N. Nagaraja, Registrar (Evaluation), University of Mysore.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day National Seminar jointly organised by Vidyavardhaka Degree College’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) and Department of Commerce and Management here recently.

“Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) is set up with the intention of imparting skill education to students and help them to get employment. Degree certificates issued by Universities are akin to passports. But you cannot go to a foreign country with just your passport. You need Visa for that. Skill sets are like Visa. Hence, it is important for students to acquire their own skills,” said the UoM Registrar.

He concluded by suggesting entrepreneurs to adopt suitable strategies, know the requirements of the society and study the marketing conditions to become successful entrepreneurs.

Dinesh Shenoy, Dean of School of Management Sciences at Chanakya University, Bengaluru, in his keynote address, said that, entrepreneurs are part of the society. “A real entrepreneur is one who identifies problems of the society by adopting new innovations and viewing them with different perspectives and provide solutions after in-depth study. It is also essential for an entrepreneur to understand the strategies of rivals and move towards the path of success by incorporating short term and long term goals,” he added.

Vidyavardhaka College Principal Dr. S. Marigowda delivered the inaugural address.

Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS) President Gundappa Gowda presided over the event.

VVS Hon. Secretary P. Vishwanath, Hon. Treasurer Shrishaila Ramannavar, T. Nagaraj, Dr. P.K. Govardhan, research and post-graduate students, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.