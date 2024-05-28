Demand soars for packaged drinking water

May 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As news of drinking water contamination spread rapidly in the past two weeks, the demand for packaged water in 20-litre cans and smaller water bottles has surged.

Reports of water shortages and cholera scares due to contamination have raised public awareness, increasing demand for packaged water. Additionally, the poor quality of water supplied by tankers has compelled many residents to rely on these cans to fulfil their drinking water requirements.

Distributors have noted that the demand for large-sized water jars has risen by over 50 percent this summer compared to last year. Over the past three years, there has been a significant increase of up to 50 percent in the demand for packaged water, according to distributors.

Mohammad Maaz, owner of Sama Aqua in the Bannimantap Industrial Area, mentioned, “We usually supply to commercial complexes and hospitals, but this season, we are receiving demand for these cans from individual customers in housing societies.”

His customers include medical stores, hospitals, customers in housing societies etc. “People are buying more packaged water this year. Some are facing shortages in their societies and apartment complexes. Wholesale customers are also purchasing more,” he said.

People trust Ozonated water, which has been treated with ozone gas, Maaz explained. “Ozone, a colourless, odourless, and highly reactive gas occurring naturally in the stratosphere and troposphere, has greater disinfection effectiveness against bacteria and viruses compared to chlorination. Additionally, its oxidising properties can reduce the concentration of iron, manganese and sulphur and eliminate taste and odour problems,” he added.

Consumption of tanker water without filtration is not recommended. There is no quality check and it could contain bacteria and algae and cause fungal infections.

According to Mohammed Musthafa, Assistant Executive Engineer, Vani Vilas Water Works of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), there has been an increase in pure water drinking units established by the MCC. “In Mysuru city, there are 116 such units where people can insert Rs. 5 coins to get water. These RO plants adhere to the criteria set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Government,” he added.