Alert locals ‘fix’ pothole

May 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A pothole on Kamakshi Hospital Road in Saraswathipuram has led to serial accidents, but the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials care a hoot to fix the issue at least in the interest of road users. The pothole can be seen on a stretch of road that connects the hospital from KG Koppal. Several two-wheeler riders have met with minor accidents, with the wheels of vehicles getting stuck in the pothole.

The alert locals have, however, placed the sack of red soil on the pothole, to divert the vehicle users, without waiting for the MCC to fix the issue. The locals vent their anguish over MCC officials for their complaint over the pothole met with a cold response.

The public are also clueless over the reasons that caused a pothole in the middle of the road, with neither the underground drainage (UGD) network passing by, to surmise over the porous points of the road.

However, the chances of pothole developing larger cannot be ignored, with the road wilting under the weight of vehicular traffic, bit by bit with every passing day, it is said.