Sex Scandal: Finally, Prajwal Revanna emerges from the dark

May 28, 2024

Releases 2.57-minute video statement from abroad; promises to appear before SIT on May 31

Mysore/Mysuru: A month after flying abroad on Apr. 26, Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of a sex scandal, made a sudden appearance by releasing a video statement on Monday (May 27). Prajwal, has announced to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the scandal, on May 31 at 10 am, raising the curiosity over the case that is popular as ‘Pen Drive Case’ hitting the headlines across the globe.

In the 2.57 minutes video, Prajwal has played a victim card, seeking to clear the air and also assuring to bare it all before SIT, exuding confidence over coming out clean in the case.

He has blamed it on the meticulous conspiracy hatched by his political rivals, especially Congress party, pitting all those with vested interest in Hassan against him.

Prajwal, who begins with an apology to his parents, grandfather and uncle and party workers, has stated in the video that “My foreign trip on Apr. 26 was pre-planned. There was neither any case filed against me nor was SIT constituted at the time I flew abroad. I came know about the case filed back home through news channels only after three to four days. I also received a notice from SIT later, following which I requested for seven days time to appear before the probe team, through my advocate and had shared it on my ‘X’ account.”

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of that party started to speak about the case in public rallies, following which I slipped into depression and went into isolation. The political conspiracy was hatched by framing me in several cases, only to scuttle my growth in public life,” added Prajwal in his video statement.

Soon after viewing Prajwal’s video statement, Home Minister Dr.G. Parameshwara, while speaking to media persons in Tumakuru said “After Prajwal’s arrival to the country, SIT will probe on the basis of evidence available with them. I welcome his announcement to appear before SIT on May 31.”

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Prajwal’s uncle said “I am relieved over Prajwal finally responding to the appeal made by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. He has promised to appear for SIT probe on May 31. The truth will be out in the coming days that will reveal the handwork of many involved in the case. Let’s wait and watch.”