Star of Mysore had alerted the authorities in 2021
News

May 28, 2024

Srirangapatna: In March 2021, Star of Mysore had published a report titled ‘Industrial Effluents From Mysuru Choke Cauvery,’ highlighting the unabated flow of sewage and industrial effluents from Mysuru into the Cauvery River.

Since then, no officer or department has taken action, and the issue has gained prominence only now following the death of a 22-year-old youth in K. Salundi, Mysuru, and after 80 people fell ill from drinking contaminated water.

When the report was published in 2021, a team comprising the then Srirangapatna Taluk Health Officer Dr. N.K. Venkatesh, Block Health Education Officer S.D. Bennur, Taluk Health Manager G. Mohan and Senior Health Assistant Hemanna visited the canal near Belagola and collected samples for bacteriological analysis. 

Samples were taken from the Palahalli Major Tank and Mini Water Tank at Sri Shambhulingeshwara Temple, Jal Bagh Canal and Belagola Canal. The bacteriological analysis report, released by the District Surveillance Unit Officer in Mandya, classified the water as NSPP (Not Suitable for Potable                        Purposes). 

The Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels, which represent the total concentration of dissolved substances in the water, indicated a high concentration of TDS. This suggests the presence of harmful pollutants like iron, manganese, sulphate, bromide and arsenic, according to the report.

