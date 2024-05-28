Mysuru’s raw sewage, industry effluents pollute River Cauvery

May 28, 2024

Srirangapatna: A significant amount of sewage mixed with industrial effluents from Mysuru city is flowing into the Cauvery River at Srirangapatna, turning the river toxic. This situation has raised health concerns among the people who rely on Cauvery water.

At Belagola, near the Infosys campus on Mysuru-Mandya border, a canal carries industrial effluents into the river. This connects to the Virija Canal, which branches into smaller canals that distribute the polluted water to villages and hundreds of acres of agricultural fields.

The effluents enter several villages, including Karekura, Ganjam, Hosahalli, Palahalli, Naguvanahalli, Chandagalu and Srirangapatna at different stages. Several farmers have reported skin diseases, experiencing itching sensations and deep-red rashes after using this water for washing or drinking.

Taking serious note of the unabated flow of sewage, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has now sent letters to his counterpart Dr. K.V. Rajendra in Mysuru and the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Dr. N.N. Madhu.

Many households in these villages — ironically located just a few furlongs from the KRS Dam — receive polluted water that has an odd colour and cannot be consumed without filtration.

In Srirangapatna town, sewage from multiple sources, including Watergate, Biddukote Ganapati Temple, the drainage in front of Ambedkar Bhavan and the Government Hospital, directly enters the river. Additionally, drainage water from Ganjam near Nimishamba Temple contributes to pollution.

Wastewater from Mysuru’s industrial area, animal waste from butcher shops and waste from hotels, restaurants, homestays and some resorts are also being released into the Cauvery. Both locals and visitors, including those from other parts of the country and abroad, are consuming this contaminated water and using it for purification rituals, exacerbating the public health risk.

Ideally, drinking water should meet A-Grade standards, but the Cauvery River water has now deteriorated to C-Grade quality, say environmental experts.