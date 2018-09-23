Destruction of Raja Mantapa in Srirangapatna: Tahsildar and Revenue officials inspect site

Mandya: Tahsildar D. Nagesh and Revenue officials inspected the area where the Raja Mantapa was found destroyed near Bannimantap in Srirangapatna recently.

A few vested interests were reportedly trying to acquire the said land belonging to the Maharajas of Mysore for a paltry sum by creating fake documents.

A fortnight ago a person claiming to be the owner of the said land near Wellesley Bridge was reportedly aiming to build a resort at that place.

On learning about that, Farmer leader Kirangur Papu with other local villagers had complained to the Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner and had sought action on the offender and to restore the iconic structure.

Assistant Commissioner had asked Tahsildar D. Nagesh to inspect the land in question and submit the report. Municipal Officer Krishna, Survey Officer Basavaraj, Revenue Officer Umesh and Village Accountant Siddesh assisted Nagesh to survey the area.