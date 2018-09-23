Art Camp at Mysore Railway Station draws huge appreciation

Mysore: An Art Camp under the banner of M- SAFAR organised by South Western Railways (SWR) was held at Mysore Railway Station on Friday. SWR in association with Gallery Alternative have conducted the camp to provide a platform to both professional and upcoming artists to enable them to give their artistic expressions news dimensions besides connecting with Railways. SWR has organized this camp for the first time in Mysore Railway Station with a main intention to bring art to the common person. As many as 23 established contemporary artistes, professionals and amateurs arrived from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Gulbarga, Davangere, Hubballi -Dharwad, other parts of the State were taken part in the camp.

SWR has conducted this camp with other objective of promoting the artists by creating a platform-giving vent to their creativity. The camp provided a unique experience not only to artists but also to the passengers, vendors, railway employees and passers-by. Hundreds of them clicked selfies of the artwork created by the artists at the Station.

An art work of workers pushing the loco pilot, tea vendors selling tea at Railway Station, Little Krishna heading to board the train, beggars begging at Railway Station, Chamundi Hill and Train, Toy train, other painting works drawn huge appreciation by the viewers at the Mysore Railway Station.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Aparna Garg said this was the first time such a camp was organized by South Western Railways in Mysore Railway Station. Earlier, SWR has conducted such camps twice at Bengaluru Railway Station. Such camp is organized to provide opportunity for the artists.

Inaugurating the event Chairman, Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, Bengaluru M.J. Kamalakshi said that an artist work is like a penance, which is more than worship. Head of Department, History of Art, Chamaraja Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru Vijay Rao who spoke as a guest of honour thanked the Railways for providing the platform to artists. Kariyappa Hanchinamane, an artist who has taken part in the event appreciated the Railways for encouraging the budding artistes by organizing such camps.

An exhibition of the paintings created during the Art Camp will be on display for public viewing until Sept. 24 on platform 1 of Mysuru Railway Station. Director of Rangayana Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, Executive Director of IOCL S. Varadachari and others were present on the occasion.