Sammscrithi-2018: Raghu Dixit brings crowd on their feet

Mysuru: As soon as Mysuru’s own Raghu Dixit came on the stage, the large crowd gathered at J.K. Grounds went crazy with many screaming his name at the top of their voice last evening.

Raghu Dixit was in city to take part in Sammscrithi – 2018, the annual fest of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) being held at J.K. Grounds in city.

Dressed in his signature lungi and ghungroos, Raghu began his concert by singing Kodagana Koli Nungitha of Santha Shishunala

Shariff to which the crowd mostly young doctors danced along with him.

He then sang songs in various languages including Hindi and Tamil in his style along with playing guitar which made the crowd continue to dance. Raghu was accompanied by his troupe members Naveen Thomas, Vijay Gopal and Abhijit M. Rao.

After he sang one of the Hindi songs, a youth in the crowd asked Raghu to sing only Kannada songs to which he told him that there were many people from other parts of the country and hence he was singing songs in all the languages. He told the youth to listen if he is interested or else leave and added that Kannada should be taught out of love and not forcibly.

Auto expo to conclude today

Meanwhile, Sumit Edward of the Auto Expo (Car Mela) Committee told SOM that the Car Mela had received good response since two days and added that car brands such as Skoda, Hyundai and Toyota among others are displayed at the venue with dealers offering various schemes to customers. The expo is open till 8.30 pm today.

Sammscrithi – 2018 will conclude today, with former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde delivering the valedictory address at 6 pm.