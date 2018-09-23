Duniya Vijay arrested for assault, kidnap attempt
News

Duniya Vijay arrested for assault, kidnap attempt

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor-producer Duniya Vijay was arrested by the High Grounds Police Station limits this morning.

He was arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to kidnap Maruthi Gowda, a body builder, who is the nephew of his old friend Pani Puri Kitty.

Vijay, along with three others, was arrested while Maruthi was being treated at Vikram Hospital.

The alleged incident happened near Ambedkar Bhavan where a body building competition was being held.

The case is in progress and investigations are on.

September 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching