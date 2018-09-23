Duniya Vijay arrested for assault, kidnap attempt

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor-producer Duniya Vijay was arrested by the High Grounds Police Station limits this morning.

He was arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to kidnap Maruthi Gowda, a body builder, who is the nephew of his old friend Pani Puri Kitty.

Vijay, along with three others, was arrested while Maruthi was being treated at Vikram Hospital.

The alleged incident happened near Ambedkar Bhavan where a body building competition was being held.

The case is in progress and investigations are on.