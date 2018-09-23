Elephant Circle to be rebuilt by Oct.5

Mysuru: Even as Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle at Bannimantap, also known as Highway Circle, was damaged by some persons recently, the Brigade Group, which had developed the Circle with elephant sculpture at a cost of Rs.25 lakh few years ago, has now taken up the responsibility of reconstructing the Circle in its original form.

Soon after the Elephant Circle was damaged, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, who inspected the spot, contacted the Brigade Group and requested it to rebuild the Circle.

Following the request, the Brigade Group has undertaken the responsibility of rebuilding the Circle, which is estimated to cost Rs.3.2 lakh.

City-based artiste Seshadri, who has been awarded the tender, has been set a 20-day deadline for finishing the work.

Following the tender, works are going on briskly and it is hoped that the entire work of restoring the Circle to its original form, will be over by Oct.5 before the commencement of Dasara festivities.