Elephant Circle to be rebuilt by Oct.5
News

Elephant Circle to be rebuilt by Oct.5

Mysuru: Even as Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle at Bannimantap, also known as Highway Circle, was damaged by some persons recently, the Brigade Group, which had developed the Circle with elephant sculpture at a cost of Rs.25 lakh few years ago, has now taken up the responsibility of reconstructing the Circle in its original form.

Soon after the Elephant Circle was damaged, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, who inspected the spot, contacted the Brigade Group and requested it to rebuild the Circle.

Following the request, the Brigade Group has undertaken the responsibility of rebuilding the Circle, which is estimated to cost Rs.3.2 lakh.

City-based artiste Seshadri, who has been awarded the tender, has been set a 20-day deadline for finishing the work.

Following the tender, works are going on briskly and it is hoped that the entire work of restoring the Circle to its original form, will be over by Oct.5 before the commencement of Dasara festivities.

September 23, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Vandalism of Elephant Circle: MCC clarifies
Elephant Circle vandalised yet again: Will City Corporation act?
Brigade Group’s ‘Mysuru Mane Habba’ begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching