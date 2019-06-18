Golgumbaz, Hampi Express partially cancelled till June 23

Mysore: In view of ongoing yard works in Mysuru Railway station, Train No.16535 Mysuru-Solapur Golgumbaz Express and 16591 Hubballi to Mysuru Hampi Express have been partially cancelled between Mysuru-Pandavapura-Mysuru from June 18 to 23 and June 17 to 22 respectively.

Train No.22681 Mysuru to Chennai Central Superfast Express journey commencing on June 19 is fully cancelled. Also, the train No.22682 Chennai Central to Mysuru Superfast Express journey commencing on June 20 is fully cancelled.

South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has made arrangements for transportation of reserved passengers in the above trains by buses from Mysuru-Pandavapura and Pandavapura-Mysuru.

The buses for the reserved passengers of 16535 Mysuru-Solapur Golgumbaz Express will depart from Mysuru Railway Station at 13.45 hrs and the buses for the reserved passengers of Train No.16591 Hubballi-Mysuru Hampi Express will leave Pandavapura Railway station upon arrival of the train there.

In view of this, reserved passengers of Train No.16535 Mysuru-Solapur Golgumbaz Express have to reach Mysuru Railway Station well in time to board the buses bound for Pandavapura for their onward journey by rail. The following telephone numbers may be contacted for further clarification or assistance: 97316-67979, 97316-67962, 97316-67964 or 0821-2422401.

Meanwhile, a special DEMU train will run between Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Station, Bengaluru, through Naganahalli and return to KSR Bengaluru till June 23.

The train will depart KSR Bengaluru at 9.30 hrs and will arrive at Naganahalli at 12.15 hrs. In return direction, the train will depart Naganahalli at 14.05 hrs and arrives at KSR Bengaluru at 17.15 hrs.

The train will have commercial stoppages in all Stations between KSR Bengaluru to Naganahalli.

