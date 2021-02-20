Devanur Lake crying for attention: Will MLA Tanveer Sait clear Lake’s encroachment?

February 20, 2021

Sir,

This refers to ‘More Lakes to be conserved under CSR funds’ (SOM dated Feb. 13). That District Minister S.T. Somashekar found time to visit rejuvenated Hebbal Lake, under CSR by Infosys Foundation, is to be commended.

He was appreciative of the Foundation and the work done. Honouring the Foundation should inspire others. He is also sorting out the problem of garbage and debris dumped on the entire stretch of the Outer Ring Road.

The Minister also wants to develop the other Lakes (which are in bad shape) and mentioned the development of Devanur Lake during the visit.

Could I once again ask NR Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait to seize this opportunity and get all the encroachments cleared without wasting any further time and find a sponsor to bring this Lake back to life? That would be a significant contribution for all time to come!

– Mubasher Mirza, Bannimantap ‘B’ Layout, 15.2.2021

