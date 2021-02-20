Book ‘Timeless Mahindra’ released

February 20, 2021

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, flanked by book author Adil Jal Darukhanawala and Founder of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Shubha Sanjay Urs seen releasing the book ‘Timeless Mahindra’ at a function organised by The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust & Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 at Wind Chimes in Nazarbad on Feb. 18.

A pioneer Automotive Journalist and Editor, Adil Jal Darukhanawala is an award-winning author and historian, who has been chronicling and informing the world about the Indian automotive scenario since 1977. Senior journalist Krishna Prasad was in conversation with the author later.