Devanur Lake crying for attention

Sir,

Apropos the news item ‘Sudha Murty’s Aqua Touch’ (SOM dated Oct. 15). The rejuvenation of Hebbal Lake by Infosys Foundation and the District Minister promising to turn it into a tourist spot soon is a pleasant news. This should motivate other Corporates, MUDA and MCC to revive the other water bodies which are dead or dying slowly.

Devanur Lake, which is beautifully located on the main link road between N.R. Mohalla and Rajivnagar, has become an eyesore and is no more than a sewage dump, full of weeds and silt. Pigs, dogs and other stray animals are having a great time feasting in this Lake.

When you pass by this Lake, the stench is unbearable and the filth is such that you automatically turn your head in the other direction. As this Lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, those living in the surroundings are vulnerable to various diseases.

Activists like Mohammed Azhar, Zaheer Ul Haq and others have taken the cause of reviving Devanur Lake in the past but the steam seems to have lost because of total apathy and abject neglect of the authorities.

We are given to understand that some Rs. 5 crore was allotted under Chief Minister’s Fund earlier, tender called and works given, but the contractor it seems abandoned the work midway saying that it would be unviable for him? So what happened to the funds? We also learn that Jalavahini Management Services Pvt. Ltd., has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and submitted it to MUDA, as the responsibility of reviving this Lake has now been entrusted to MUDA?

There is a MUDA Adalat on Nov. 12, which will be presided over by U.T. Khader, the Urban Development Minister. Activists should urge the Minister to mark the boundary of the Lake as per official records, demolish the encroachments, put a fence and revive this Lake as soon as possible.

Generous industrialists and businessmen should come forward to contribute their mite and should feel proud when this Lake is brought to life. Why not try Wipro’s Azim Premji under Corporate Social Responsibility?

Can we ask the youths in the area to get organised, channelise their energies and turn around their Mohallas?

Being an MLA of N.R. Constituency and the Lake coming under his jurisdiction, Tanveer Sait’s role in this entire project is very important. He should lead from front and take it as a challenge. Residents would surely rally behind him and give him unstinted support.

– Mubasher Mirza, Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, 16.10.2018

