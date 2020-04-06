Deve Gowda lights lamps, Revanna holds two candles; HDK tweets disapproval
COVID-19, News

Deve Gowda lights lamps, Revanna holds two candles; HDK tweets disapproval

April 6, 2020

Bengaluru: In Karnataka, Governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, his Cabinet Ministers and lakhs of the ruling BJP’s cadres joined the people in lighting the lamps. “Vala lit the lamp at 9 pm on the roof terrace of Raj Bhavan,” said a communiqué from the Governor’s office. 

“It is again resolved that we are one and will fight against corona together,” he said.

JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda also switched off lights, lit lamps and stood for 9 minutes at the balcony of his residence here.

“Gowda has promised to cooperate with the Government in fighting the virus when Modi spoke to him earlier in the day from Delhi,” a party spokesman said. 

Deve Gowda’s second son, who is known to be a firm believer in astrology, H.D. Revanna, responded to Modi’s call and had posted a photo holding two candles.

Ironically, his third son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed Modi for indulging in theatrics and making the people light lamps when they were facing hardship due to the lockdown. 

“Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of Foundation Day of BJP? April 6 being its Foundation Day, what else can explain the choice of date and time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation,” he tweeted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching