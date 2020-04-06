Novel initiative: Online classes by Seshadripuram Degree College

April 6, 2020

Students express joy of learning from home even during lockdown

Mysore/Mysuru: Seshadripuram Degree College, Mysuru, has started online classes for students, by making use of the technology, to enable students to reap the fruits of it during the lockdown period, while joining the nation to fight the covid-19, by staying at home.

This novel initiative (virtual classroom) of Seshadripuram Educational Trust, started from March 30, 2020 for the benefit of the students, has earned lots of appreciation and gratitude both from parents of the students and well-wishers of the institution.

The students are given user ID and password to login to the IPOMO BIMBA app to access the ‘online classes’ live as per the time-table set beforehand. The IPOMO BIMBA app also enables students to download PDF, MP4 and JPEG files which are uploaded by teachers post the live classes in the app.

These files include class notes, group discussion and important questions to be worked out by students at home. The students can learn at their own space without feeling the absence of the live classes in the classroom.

The students have greatly benefited by these classes and have expressed their joy of learning from home even during the period of lockdown. The novel initiative of Seshadripuram Degree College has kept the students in touch with the academics, bearing in mind the welfare of its students and their academic excellence.

The live classes followed as per the schedule, include completion of syllabus, revision of the syllabus and live practice of practical classes. The students are also given opportunities to clarify their doubts both during live classes and post-live classes as well, according to a press release from Prof. K. Sowmya Erappa, Principal, Seshadripuram Degree College, Hebbal.