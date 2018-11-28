‘Develop business skills to emerge as successful entrepreneurs’     

Mysuru: Former Chief Secretary of Karnataka and former Minister Dr. J. Alexander called upon commerce students to develop good communication and better risk management skills to emerge as successful business entrepreneurs.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day international conference on ‘Dynamics of Entrepreneurship’ organised by Post-Graduate Department of Commerce, Teresian College, in city yesterday, he said, systematic efforts, hard work, team effort is must for success of any business establishment. The commerce students must dream high, besides work hard to pursue their dreams.

He advised the students that they must learn lessons from Infosys mentor Narayana Murthy and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty as to how they build their company by scratch just by sheer hard work, dedication and determination.

He also recalled the time when he met Narayana Murthy’s father-in-law Dr. Kulkarni, who asked him (Alexander) to persuade his son-in-law Narayana Murthy, who had checked out a well-paid job and was getting into some crazy business with a crazy bunch, to drop the idea.

“When I met Murthy and asked him why he was embarking on this adventure which could turn a misadventure, he had responded that it was indeed a crazy idea but he has got a dream. Not only he had a dream but he inspired seven others to share the dream and the rest as they say is history,” said Dr. Alexander.

“The students must learn business skills from such successful business entrepreneurs. Today, Infosys has employed lakhs of youths and created thousands of job opportunities,” he added.

Students and delegates presented papers on various themes of emerging as well as successful business entrepreneurs on the occasion.

Delegates from various parts of the country apart from Sri Lanka, Fiji Islands, Egypt, USA, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lavos, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and other places are participating.

Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies, University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, Dr A. Chamaru De Alwis, spoke about family businesses and their characteristics.

Principal Dr Veena M. D’ Almeda, Organising Secretary Dr P. M. Shivaprasad, Dr. Sister Sajitha, Director, Sister Fredlina, Local Manager Sister Anjali and others were present.