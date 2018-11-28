Swami Jagadathmanandaji of RK Ashrama remembered

Gonikoppal: Various pontiffs of Sri Ramakrishna Mission remembered the contributions of Swami Jagadathmanandaji (89) of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Ponnampet, South Kodagu, at a programme held at its campus yesterday.

Swami Thapoyajnanandaji, Swami Atmavinandaji, Swami Satyeshanandaji of Chandigarh, Swami Atmanandaji of Johanesburg of South Africa, Jitakanandaji of Mangalauru, Swami Mukthinandaji, followers of Swami Jagadathmanandaji like former MLC D. Madegowda, Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama-Ponnampet Advisory Commitee Member K.P. Uttappa, S. Ananthashayana, Harish of Vagdevi Educational Institutions of Bengaluru, K.M. Hegde of Sirasi and others remembered the contributions of Jagadaathmanandaji.

Swami Jagadathmanandaji passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru recently after suffering from pneumonia. Body of the Swamiji was brought to Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala premises in Yadavagiri and his last rites were performed at Ponnampet campus.

The revered Swamiji had authored the famous inspirational Kannada book ‘Badukalu Kaliyiri’ which was translated into nine languages. The pontiffs, who were congregated on the occasion, remembered Swami Jagadathmanandaji’s efforts in spreading the message of Vedanta and Ramakrishna-Vivekananda.

They said Jagadathmanandaji was known for his sociable, humorous, soft but firm nature. He was a linguist with proficiency in English, Kannada and many other languages.

They said that lectures of Swamiji on Vedanta, Bhagavad Gita, other spirituality and personality development captivated thousands of people in India and abroad. It was a great source of inspiration to seekers in the spiritual path.

He was a voracious reader and till the end of his life kept the habit of serious study. All his talks and writings bear the stamp of deep thinking and scholarship. His intellectual outlook and austere habits concealed a very kind and large heart that was extremely sensitive to the sufferings of the poor and the downtrodden. He was deeply concerned about the welfare of weaker sections of society and women and actively helped in their uplift.

Swami Jagadathmanandaji was the Senior Monk of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama and had served as the President of Sri Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama in Ponnampet, Virajpet taluk, for more than 13 years. After retiring in 2013, the Swamiji was leading his retired life at the Ponnampet Ashrama.