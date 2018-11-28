Universities in the country are in pathetic condition: Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar

11th Graduates Day at JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science

Mysuru: The Universities in the country are in a pathetic condition as they have lost their autonomous status, regretted former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar.

He was speaking after distributing degree certificates to the students at the 11th Graduates Day of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Bengaluru-Nilgiris Road, here yesterday and said that change was required in education system and the Universities should see that they get the work done from students in all fields. This will help students gain new experience and thinking.

If the Post Graduate students have not thought to do research, then education will not have any meaning, he added.

There is relentless discussion in the media about the economic condition of the country. Commerce students must debate about issues like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) about which there are both positive and negative impact. The students must involve themselves in practical experiments and teachers must encourage them. Just reading old standard text books will not help, he said.

There should be intense debates and thinking about burning issues in the country in the Universities and along with it research must also go on. For this to happen there must be a synergy between science, technology and society, he said.

The opposition not to bring personal beliefs in the ambit of the law is rising and they are asking not to interfere in superstitious beliefs. The examples for this are the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid and Sabarimala disputes. As a result there is lot of unrest in the country. We should all be aware of our laws and hence everyone must read the Constitution which talks about secularism. It is regrettable that even after 70 years we are asking people to read the Constitution, said Prof. Chandrashekar.

Graduates: UG: BA-57, B.Sc-117, BCA-43, B.Com-130, BBM-37. PG: English, Kannada, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, M.Com, MSW-395 students.

Bachelor in Vocation: B.Voc (Food Processing and Engineering) and B.Voc (Software Development)-29, M.Vocation: M.Voc (Food Processing and Engineering) and M.Voc (Software Development)-22.

In all, 830 students were awarded degrees out of whom 500 took part in the programme. 58 toppers were honoured on the occasion with endowment awards.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath administered the oath to the graduates.

Dr. B. Prabhuswamy, Controller of Examinations, was present on the dais. Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah, Chief Executive, welcomed. Prof M. Mahadevappa, Principal, proposed a vote of thanks. Prof. D.S. Sadashivamurthy compered the programme. Jyothy N. Bhatt of M.A. in Kannada (Previous) rendered the invocation.