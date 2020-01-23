Devotees swarm Suttur for Rathotsava

January 23, 2020

Nanjangud: All roads seemed to have led to Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk as thousands of devotees from all parts of the State and neighbouring States swarmed the religious town for the famous ‘Rathotsava’ this morning, marking Pushya Bahula Chaturdashi today. The ‘Rathotsava’ is part of the ongoing six-day Suttur Jathra Mahotsava, which concludes on Jan.26.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji launched the Rathotsava at Karthru Gadduge by offering puja to the ‘Utsava Murthy’ amidst a 21-Gun Salute at 10.30 am.

The main ‘Ratha’ (Chariot), costing Rs. 2 crore, is 55 ft. tall and weighs 40 tonnes. This new Ratha, which is in service since 2018, was followed by the old Chariot.

The Rathotsava passed through the streets (Raja Beedi) of Suttur to reach Doddamma Thayi Temple Circle, before returning to the starting point.

The procession was accompanied by more than 50 cultural troupes of various hues, including a few from Tamil Nadu, which added grandeur to the colourful procession, with both the Chariots specially decorated with a variety of flowers. Mounted Police too was part of the procession.

The Rathotsava was followed by a Religious Meet, which was attended by Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt Seer Sri Vidyashreesha Theertha Swamiji, Shravanabelagola Jain Shrine Seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral-Mysuru Rev. Fr. Stanley D’Almeida, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, Hirekerur MLA B.C. Patil and other personalities.

