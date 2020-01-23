Special law needed to address crimes against women, says Siddharamaiah

January 23, 2020

Former CM condemns Mysore Bar Association resolution preventing lawyers from defending sedition accused

Mysuru/Mysore: Former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said, there was a need for a special law to address crimes against women. Such a law must complement the existing laws and together they must be enforced to protect the dignity of women.

He was speaking at a programme ‘Amma Ninagondu Namana’ organised at Jaganmohan Palace last evening. The programme was organised by KPCC Women’s Wing to pay homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and to register women under unorganised sector so that they can avail benefits out of Health Card and skill-related cards.

“We live in a world where Goddesses are worshiped and women get tamed, harassed, abused, raped, and kidnapped every single day. Keeping a check on a number of women-related cases, the State and Central Governments provide crucial rights to Indian women. It is important for the women to know their rights and they must fight for them,” he said.

Women in the west are more secure, liberated and aware to fight the oppression or injustice at any given point of time. However, in developing countries like India, women are still struggling to get equal rights. It is painful to witness that when the world is moving towards an economic and technological revolution, we are still struggling for equal rights. It is depressing to see that the women in India continue to be ill-treated, oppressed and exploited, he rued.

Later speaking to reporters, Siddharamaiah said, he would hold protests if Bank officials forcibly recover loans from farmers. Banks should not forcibly recover loans from farmers. “Farmers are battered by floods and drought. The State and Central Governments should rush to the rescue of the farmers at this hour of distress. If the farmers repay the loan, it is fine. If the recovery is forcible, it will become inevitable to stage a protest,” he added.

Condemns Mysore Bar Association move

The former CM has condemned the resolution adopted by Mysore Bar Association against appearing for Nalini Balakumar, an alumna of University of Mysore, and other accused, who have been charged with sedition. He described the resolution as “unconstitutional, undemocratic and against professional dharma.”

“There is no provision for the Association to bar its members from representing an accused before law. There is an Emergency like situation in Kashmir and thus, Nalini’s intention to hold the placard ‘Free Kashmir’ was to urge the Government to free Kashmir from such situation. This is not sedition. It is not right to attempt to attack advocates such as Manjula Manasa, who question the decision of the Association,” he said.

Terming as ‘illegal’ the threat of disciplinary action against the advocates representing Nalini, he said such actions will not pass the test of law and will be struck down by the Court. He termed the resolution adopted by the Bar Association as political.

Bar Association sticks to its decision

The Mysore Bar Association that has passed a resolution not to argue in favour of the sedition accused will stand by its decision and no advocate from the Association will defend the accused in the Court of law, informed Association Secretary B. Shivanna. There is no change or there is no alteration in the decision, he added.

