Man arrested for uploading sleaze clip on Facebook wall

January 23, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Sleuths attached to Cyber Crime Wing of Mysuru Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly uploading videos of an under-aged boy indulging in sex and also another video related to homosexuals on his Facebook account.

S. Dileep Kumar alias Tejas of J.C. Nagar is the accused and he was arrested on Jan. 20. The arrest was made on the basis of CyberTipline complaint. CyberTipline is run by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and it is a nation’s centralised reporting system for online exploitation of children.

Public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, extra-familial child sexual molestation, child pornography, and child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.

Following the directions of Supreme Court, Central Government is taking stringent measures in the cases of sexual abuse of women and children.

Several portals have been opened under Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC), National Cyber Portal (NCCRP), NCMEC and any such cases against women and children posted on social media are being scrutinised. In such cases, a report will be sent to jurisdictional Police Stations to initiate action.

As Dileep Kumar had uploaded the sleaze clip on his Facebook wall, it was noticed by someone who alerted the NCMEC CyberTipline which traced the IP address to Dileep. He was arrested later.

The investigation was carried out by Cyber Crime Inspector N.G. Krishnappa along with ASI K.G. Niranjan, personnel M. Shivashankar, S. Ravikumar, Madhu Nagaraj, Nanjunda, Shivakumar, Veena and Nagarathna.

