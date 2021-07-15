DHO visits Bavali check-post; reviews situation

July 15, 2021

H.D. Kote: District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad visited Bavali check-post on Karnataka-Kerala Border and took stock of the situation, in the wake of incidents of Zika cases in the neighbouring State.

Interacting with the medical staff deployed at the check-post yesterday, he told them since the bus service between the two States has resumed, passengers having the negative report of RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours must be allowed to enter the State. Each and every vehicle entering Karnataka must be watched and those travelling in those vehicles must be checked. Entry must be denied to people having symptoms like fever, cough and cold, he said.

The DHO told SOM that there was surge in the cases of Zika and Corona viruses in Kerala due to which vigilance has been stepped at the border following strict directions from the State Government. Vehicles were allowed only between 6 am and 6 pm. Police and Forest Department personnel have been deployed at the check-post to check every vehicle and every individual entering Karnataka, he added. Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Ravikumar, Govind, COVID Task Force Member Umesh, D.B. Kuppe Medical Officers, Staff, ASHA Workers and others were present.