‘Digital Property Card’ protects Government, private properties

Mysuru: ‘Digital Property Card’ helps protect one’s property as it comes with a government guarantee to the title because the Revenue Department would have followed all processes such as surveying properties, mapping and hearing objections from stakeholders, said Urban Property Ownership Record (UPOR) Planning Officer Prasad V. Kulkarni.

He was speaking at the Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) monthly meeting at its premises in Yadavagiri, here yesterday on the topic ‘Property Rights’ and said that with this scheme there will be a permanent stop to encroachment of private and public properties in the future.

It is to bring about this change that the Revenue Department has introduced UPOR and ‘Digital Property Card’ will be made mandatory for everyone, he added.

UPOR has been implemented by Land Survey Department, an arm of the Revenue Department, on a pilot basis in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and other cities. Accordingly, this scheme is compulsory for all dealings related to properties in Mysuru city, he said.

The survey of 42 villages around Mysuru city has been taken up under the project quite some time back. A majority of the ownership of public and private properties have been identified. Draft PR Card is being issued to the properties where the survey has been done, he said.

What are the benefits of UPOR?: To a pointed question by one of the MGP members as to what were the benefits of UPOR, Prasad Kulkarni replied that this scheme would help protect the public and private property owners from land sharks and encroachers.

There will be biometric fingerprints of both the hands of the owners and the Aadhaar card number will be seeded with the land records. Thus full information of the property including its background and dimensions will be made available, said Kulkarni.

The card contains scale map, extent and other details, including encumbrances and mortgage of the property. Hence, all the details of the property are available in one single document. The property is geo-referenced and thus the owners can view the property map through the internet. Also if there are any mistakes it will be rectified and finally the ‘Digital Property Card’ with complete details of the ownership will be issued, he said.

Litigations will come down: UPOR is the flagship programme of the Revenue Department and once fully implemented, various types of litigations on the properties will come down. Disposing of illegal properties will stop. Once the property documents are scanned it can never be duplicated, said Kulkarni.

Brake on land encroachment: The UPOR scheme helps in clearly identifying government lands. Since 2011 hundreds of acres of government lands that were encroached have been identified and recovered, he said.

For details on UPOR, visit http://www.upor.karnataka.gov.in

The Government has passed an order that in the future for all property dealings, UPOR NOC (No Objection Certificate) is mandatory, he said.

Earlier in the meeting, the controversial issues of multi-level parking on top of Chamundi Hill and the road straightening work on Mysuru-Hunsur Road near Jaladarshini Guest House were discussed.

No decision on Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 Property Card

As the Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 land dispute is still in Court, the distribution of ‘Digital Property Card’ coming under this limit is not possible at the moment. The government’s final decision regarding the ownership of the properties in K.C. Layout, J.C. Layout, Siddartha Layout, Income Tax Department Layout and Alanahalli Layout has still not reached us. Till the order comes, we cannot take any action, said UPOR Planning Officer Prasad V. Kulkarni in reply to a question on this issue by one of the members.