Dinesh Coaching Centre hosts District-level Debate Contest

August 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s Dinesh Coaching Centre had organised a District-level Inter-High School Kannada Debate Competition at Rotary West Auditorium in Saraswathipuram here recently. A total of 50 students from over 25 schools across the district participated in the event, presenting arguments both for and against the topic “Rashtra Pragati Hondalu Rajakaranigalige Kanishta Vidyarhate Nigadipadisuvudu Anivarya’ (For the nation to progress, it is necessary to set minimum qualifications for politicians).

Speaking after inaugurating the contest, Kamakshi Hospital General Manager S.V. Prasanna Kumar said that students should not miss any good opportunities they encounter; instead, they should make the most of each opportunity to achieve greatness in life. “Prizes are distributed to encourage, but it is crucial to participate in such contests, which contribute to the overall development of children,” he added.

Winners of the Contest

P.S. Smruthi of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala – 1st prize (Rs. 5,000), G. Anusha of Sarada Public School – 2nd (Rs. 4,000), K.V. Advaith of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala – 3rd (Rs. 3,000), Nidhi Kusuma of Navkis School and Chakravarthi K. Gowda of Suttur’s JSS English Medium School – Consolation prizes. Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala was awarded Overall Championship.

Dinesh Coaching Centre Head N.V. Dinesh introduced the guests. Prashant Raj compered.