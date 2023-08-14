Panache’s designers expo on Aug. 16, 17

August 14, 2023

Prepare to mark your calendars for an event that promises to ignite your sense of style and celebrate the epitome of elegance. Panache, the renowned showcase of fashion and design, is making a return with a new haul from the most anticipated collection of the season.

According to organisers Nishat Mohsin and Misba Umrean, this event is destined to captivate fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters alike. The event will be held at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road in city on Aug. 16 and 17 from 11 am to 8.30 pm.

Combining creative design and expert craftsmanship, The Jewelry Project meets the needs of those who truly understand fashion. It’s a brand that turns jewellery into special expressions of style and originality, going beyond just accessories.

Bidisha Bhaduri’s creations are a testament to artistic excellence, featuring richly embroidered kantha and batik sarees designed to steal the spotlight.

Kurtis Nest bridges tradition and contemporary aesthetics, catering to the evolving tastes of the new generation.

From Lily by Isha Shenoy’s all-white kaftans to the timeless charm of Malparara’s classic beaded pearls and semi-precious stones, the event promises an array of designs to suit diverse preferences. Aum Sai Vastra, celebrated for their intricate Pakistani dresses and sarees, introduces a modern fusion of design and fabric that gracefully drapes and evokes regal splendour.

Style Aura, a brand that seamlessly weaves together allure and artistry. With a distinctive emphasis on captivating fine jewellery, the brand boasts an array of gemstones and pearls that embody sophistication.

Gulmarg Silks presents a tribute to grace through meticulously crafted pieces that exude both charm and sophistication. Here, the fusion of tradition and luxury creates an exquisite allure that resonates beautifully. The Chemisier designer blouses, true show-stoppers, promise to elevate any occasion.

In addition to these, Elegantz from Coimbatore, Ethereal, Simply Women Simran collections, Swikriti designs, KA fashion house, Lucknowi Kurtis and Plazzo, Home furnishings, Tara by IHS, an NGO Panache supports, will also be present at the show.