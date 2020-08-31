Diploma in Handloom and Textiles

August 31, 2020

The Department of Handloom and Textiles has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Diploma Course in Handloom and Textiles. The course, having 42 seats, is open for male and female candidates. While 22 seats are available at Karnataka Handloom Technology Institute, Gadag-Betageri, 15 seats are available at Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Salem (TN), three at SPKM Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Venkatagiri, Nellore district, AP and two at Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Kannur, Kerala. For applications, contact Ph: 080-23561628 or 23566082 or 23568223 or the Institute at Gadag on Ph: 08372-297221 or the Office of the Department in their respective district, according to a press release.