In Briefs

Diploma in Handloom and Textiles

August 31, 2020

The Department of Handloom and Textiles has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Diploma Course in Handloom and Textiles. The course, having 42 seats, is open for male and female candidates. While 22 seats are available at Karnataka Handloom Technology Institute, Gadag-Betageri, 15 seats are available at Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Salem (TN), three at SPKM Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Venkatagiri, Nellore district, AP and two at Indian Handloom Technology Institute, Kannur, Kerala. For applications, contact Ph: 080-23561628 or 23566082 or 23568223 or the Institute at Gadag on Ph: 08372-297221 or the Office of the Department in their respective district, according to a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching