Disappointed with results but will introspect: Vijayendra 

November 24, 2024

10 Ministers and 40 legislators oversaw distribution of money, liquor in Shiggaon: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra expressed disappointment over the defeat of the NDA candidates.

Speaking to the press in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said the Opposition would analyse what went wrong and take corrective actions. He noted that the BJP had secured more than 80,000 votes in the Sandur Assembly segment of Ballari district, a first, but pointed out that BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumathu had given Congress candidate Annapoorna Tukaram a tough fight, who eventually won after initially trailing in the early rounds of counting.

Vijayendra emphasised that NDA leaders would meet to discuss the by-poll results. He attributed the Congress’s victory to the alleged misuse of official machinery, adding that the Congress should not take undue pride in the win, as it was typical for the ruling party to win by-polls, a trend seen across the country for decades.

Will accept verdict: Bommai

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Haveri BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai stated that he would accept the verdict of the people of Shiggaon and congratulate Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan for his victory.

Speaking to the press, Bommai, who vacated the Shiggaon seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha, expressed hope that development work in Shiggaon would continue from where he had left it.

Bommai reiterated his respect for the people’s decision, acknowledging that while he had hoped for his son Bharat Bommai’s victory in Shiggaon, the final choice was up to the electorate and he would honour that.

He speculated that the Congress’s victory might have been influenced by its position as the ruling party but alleged that Congress had spent a significant amount of money.

He further claimed that the State machinery was heavily misused, with over 10 Ministers and 40 Legislators stationed in Shiggaon to oversee the distribution of money and liquor, although he disagreed with the idea that the electorate voted for the Congress due to its administration.