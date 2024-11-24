Mining, blasting activities around KRS Dam: HC grants Safety Panel 6 months to submit report

November 24, 2024

State Level Dam Safety Committee has to submit report on all quarrying activities by March 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted a six-month extension to the State Level Dam Safety Committee to submit a detailed report on quarrying and explosive activities within a 20-km radius of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the order while hearing interim applications linked to an original petition filed by mining licence holder C.G. Kumar, which was converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

On Jan. 10, 2024, the Court had suspended all stone quarrying licences within the specified radius under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, citing safety concerns for the KRS Dam in the Mysuru-Mandya region.

The State Level Dam Safety Committee was directed on March 5, 2024, to review the impact of quarrying and explosives within this zone and submit a report within four months.

However, citing insufficient time, the Advocate General requested an extension, which the Court has now granted. The Committee has until March 2025 to conduct its comprehensive review and submit the findings. Under Section 12 of the Third Schedule of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the Committee has the authority to implement measures ensuring dam safety and preventing disasters.

The Court noted that the Committee had declined to consider applications for resuming quarrying activities.

“Applicants seeking permission must submit an affidavit stating no explosive activities will be conducted,” the Court stated.

The Advocate General informed the Court that the Committee, along with experts from the Mines and Geology Department, will review each application and make decisions as per the law. Applicants will be notified of the outcome following a thorough evaluation.

The Amicus Curiae assisting the Court reported that quarrying licences for 38 quarries within the 20-km radius have expired, leaving only 12 operational units. Of these, four are conducting explosive activities, while the remaining eight are not.