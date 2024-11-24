Mining, blasting activities around KRS Dam: HC grants Safety Panel 6 months to submit report
News

Mining, blasting activities around KRS Dam: HC grants Safety Panel 6 months to submit report

November 24, 2024

State Level Dam Safety Committee has to submit report on all quarrying activities by March 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted a six-month extension to the State Level Dam Safety Committee to submit a detailed report on quarrying and explosive activities within a 20-km radius of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the order while hearing interim applications linked to an original petition filed by mining licence holder C.G. Kumar, which was converted into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

On Jan. 10, 2024, the Court had suspended all stone quarrying licences within the specified radius under the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, citing safety concerns for the KRS Dam in the Mysuru-Mandya region.

The State Level Dam Safety Committee was directed on March 5, 2024, to review the impact of quarrying and explosives within this zone and submit a report within four months.

However, citing insufficient time, the Advocate General requested an extension, which the Court has now granted. The Committee has until March 2025 to conduct its comprehensive review and submit the findings. Under Section 12 of the Third Schedule of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the Committee has the authority to implement measures ensuring dam safety and preventing disasters.

The Court noted that the Committee had declined to consider applications for resuming quarrying activities.

“Applicants seeking permission must submit an affidavit stating no explosive activities will be conducted,” the Court stated.

The Advocate General informed the Court that the Committee, along with experts from the Mines and Geology Department, will review each application and make decisions as per the law. Applicants will be notified of the outcome following a thorough evaluation.

READ ALSO  HC to decide on private school fee on July 22

The Amicus Curiae assisting the Court reported that quarrying licences for 38 quarries within the 20-km radius have expired, leaving only 12 operational units. Of these, four are conducting explosive activities, while the remaining eight are not.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching