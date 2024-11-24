Statewide farmers protest in front of DC Offices on Nov. 26
Statewide farmers protest in front of DC Offices on Nov. 26

November 24, 2024

Mysuru: A Statewide protest in front of respective Deputy Commissioners’ Offices has been organised on Nov. 26, in condemnation of the Central Government dithering to fix Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produces and in support of the ongoing farmers protest in New Delhi.

Convener of South India, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Kurbur Shanthakumar was addressing the farmer leaders at a meeting convened at PWD Guest House in the city recently.

Shanthakumar said, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a non-political outfit has been staging a stir at Delhi border since Feb. 13 demanding announcement of a law supporting MSP for farm produces. However, the Central Government continues to ignore the farmers and their demands. Condemning this, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dhalewala has decided to launch a fast-unto-death protest from Nov.26 at Delhi.

The farmers at Bagalkot, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and other districts have been staging protests seeking Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane. The Chief Minister should convene a meeting of farmer leaders before the Winter Session of the State Legislative Assembly in Belagavi to address the issue of farmers across the State, he said.

State Sugarcane Association leaders Attahalli Devaraj and M.B. Chetan, former Vice-Chancellor M.B. Dandin, retired Principal Mahadevaiah, Dr. Vasanth Kumar, writer Bislahalli Veerabhadrappa, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Kiragasur Shankar, Mookahalli Mahadeva Swamy, Neelakantappa, Vijayendra, Pailwan Venkatesh and others were present.

