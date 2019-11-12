Discontent brews in Congress over ticket distribution for by-polls

November 12, 2019

Bengaluru: Even as the Congress has gone into poll mode with the issuance of notification for by-polls to 15 Assembly segments, trouble is brewing in the party as the fight between old party stalwarts and migrants has escalated over distribution of the party tickets.

The differences came to light at the party meeting chaired by KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao in the State capital yesterday, when senior Congress leader and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) reportedly got engaged in a war of words with Opposition leader and former CM Siddharamaiah over distribution of party tickets for the by-polls.

During the meeting, Shivakumar is said to have insisted on fielding candidates who have good organisational capabilities and better chances of winning. Pointing to the fact that the party has finalised the tickets to eight Assembly segments based on Siddharamaiah’s recommendation, DKS is said to have asked the former CM and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao to take the suggestions of other senior leaders in the selection of the party candidates for the remaining seats.

Upset over Siddharamaiah’s decision to field Lakhan Jarkiholi from Gokak, DKS is said to have insisted on fielding Ashok Pujari from Gokak and Raju Kage from Kagawad. Both Pujari and Kage are senior BJP leaders, who have announced their decision to quit BJP and join Congress. He is also said to have told Siddharamaiah in no uncertain terms that he would stay away with campaigning if he (Siddu) unilaterally decides on the selection of Congress candidates for the by-polls.

The battle between DKS and Siddharamaiah is said to be a tussle between the party’s old guard and migrant leaders to gain control of the party and have an upper hand in the selection of party candidates, which the Congress has taken seriously.

