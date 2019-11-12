Yediyurappa keen on fielding C.P. Yogeshwar from Hunsur
News

Yediyurappa keen on fielding C.P. Yogeshwar from Hunsur

November 12, 2019

Bengaluru:  With Hunsur going to the by-poll along with 14 other Assembly segments in the State on Dec. 5, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is said to be keen on fielding former Minister and party strongman from Channapatna C.P. Yogeshwar from the prestigious Hunsur Assembly segment in Mysuru district.

The by-poll in Hunsur was necessitated  after the then Assembly Speaker disqualified  A.H. Vishwanath, who had won on a JD(S) ticket in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Yediyurappa is said to be banking on Yogeshwar to win the seat, after disgruntled senior JD(S) leader and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda chose to remain silent on his next move. Devegowda has already declared that his son G.D. Harishgowda, who has a good support base in Hunsur, will not contest the Dec. 5 by-poll.

The BJP is said to be mulling on giving the party ticket to a strong Vokkaliga leader in Hunsur and considering the fact that Yogeshwar is a Vokkaliga, the party may finalise his candidature from Hunsur just a day before the Nov.18 deadline for filing of nomination papers.

