MCC issues ultimatum to cattle owners

November 12, 2019

Two squads formed to check stray cattle menace

Mysuru: Despite several warnings issued by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to cattle owners, the stray cattle menace has continued unabated across the city.

The animals are seen roaming about freely on prominent roads and streets in many residential areas, especially on Mahadevapura Main Road, Shivaji Park, Triveni Circle, RMC Yard, Vidyaranyapuram, Nazarbad, Kurubarahalli Circle, Bamboo Bazar, Kurubageri, Lashkar Mohalla, Mandi Mohalla, Sunnadakeri, Agrahara, Ittigegud, Devaraja Market, etc., causing nuisance and also posing a threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Following numerous complaints, the MCC had issued two notices — Nov.13, 2017 and Jan.27, 2018 — warning the cattle owners against letting their cattle to roam about on public roads.

But as the warnings seemed to have made little impact, the MCC penalised the errant cattle owners by fining them Rs.500 for the first time and seizing the cattle for repeat offence.

The cattle so seized were sheltered at Pinjrapole on the outskirts of the city.

But as the menace continues despite levying fine, the MCC has formed two squads that will work in shifts to effectively tackle the stray cattle menace.

Ahead of launching a serious drive to end the stray cattle menace, the MCC has once again cautioned the cattle owners not to let the animals on to the streets and to tie them in their own spaces and sheds, considering the safety of the public, according to a release from the MCC Commissioner.

It may be recalled, Star of Mysore had published a pictorial feature titled “Animal Homelessness: Stray Animals Rule The Roads” on Nov.2, 2019.

