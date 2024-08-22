Disparaging comments on Governor: BJP protests against Congress; demands CM’s resignation

August 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The city and district units of BJP staged a demonstration at Gandhi Square here this morning condemning the Congress leaders’ comments and unparliamentary remarks against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for granting sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site scam. This protest is part of a Statewide agitation by BJP.

BJP workers, holding placards and raising slogans, accused the Congress of insulting Governor Gehlot, who is a Dalit. They claimed the ruling Congress is entangled in multiple scandals, citing the MUDA scam and the Valmiki Development Corporation scam as recent examples of the Government’s corruption.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign immediately due to his alleged involvement in the MUDA scam. Additionally, the Congress Government should step down over the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, where nearly Rs. 100 crore meant for ST communities was misappropriated under the CM’s watch, who also oversees the Finance portfolio,” the protesters stated, demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

They also criticised the Congress Government for what they see as grave injustice to SC/ST communities by diverting funds. Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who had been absent from party activities, addressed the workers, asserting that the Congress had previously misused Raj Bhavan against former BJP CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

Simha noted that the Raj Bhavan had seemed like a Congress office at the time. He explained that the Governor initially issued a notice to Siddaramaiah based on a private complaint about the MUDA scam but later sanctioned prosecution due to dissatisfaction with the CM’s response.

Simha revealed he had informed the CM about the MUDA scam over 45 days ago, but his advice was ignored. “Had the CM heeded my warning, he would have not been in this tense situation. With new revelations emerging daily, CM Siddaramaiah should resign, rather than cling to his position like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who governs from Tihar Jail,” Simha said.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former Mayor Sandesh Swamy and others were present at the protest.