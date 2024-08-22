MUDA allots 64 sites to GPA representatives

August 22, 2024

For 5.0;9 acres of land in Belavatta, sites allotted in Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli and Vijayanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials have been embroiled in a huge scam involving distribution of sites in upscale Mysuru localities under dubious incentive schemes and the controversial 50:50 ratio.

These sites were allocated without acquiring the land or paying compensation, leading to a loss of thousands of crores of rupees. Adding to the fraudulent activity, officials have also unlawfully distributed sites to General Power of Attorney (GPA) representatives, even registering clear title deeds in their names. Several such cases have come to light.

In 2023, on a single day, 64 sites in Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage were sanctioned to five individuals claiming to be heirs of the original land owner. Within just 20 days, the MUDA Commissioner issued allotment letters for all the sites.

How it was justified?

Records obtained by Star of Mysore reveal that MUDA officers justified the sanction of 64 sites by citing the use of 5.09 acres of land in Survey Number 77 of Belavatta village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, by the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) without following the proper land acquisition process. This land, originally owned by late Mahadev, had been utilised by the CITB without paying compensation, according to officials.

As a result, Mahadev’s children — M. Ravikumar, M. Raju, M. Mahesh, Sujatha and Kumari, residents of Lashkar Mohalla, Veeranagere and Sri Anjaneya Temple Road — are now entitled for compensation.

To compensate for the 5.09 acres lost, the MUDA Commissioner sanctioned 64 sites developed by MUDA in prime areas such as Kuvempunagar, Dattagalli and Vijayanagar Fourth Stage. These sites were allotted on Aug. 19, 2023, with an official reminder issued by the Commissioner (No. LAQ (6) /CR 49/2022-23).

GPA registration a week earlier

Once it was confirmed that the sites would be sanctioned to them, M. Ravikumar, M. Raju, M. Mahadev, Sujatha and Kumari executed a document on Aug. 11, 2023, just eight days prior, transferring rights (GPA) to 5.09 acres of land in favour of one M. Basavaraju and one V. Satish. This GPA document was registered at the Mysuru North Sub-Registrar’s Office under document number MYN-4-00124-2023-24.

Sale deed to GPA representatives

On Oct. 6, 2023, following MUDA Commissioner’s orders, the Special Tahsildar issued a clear sale deed (clear title deed) for site number 2223/A in Kuvempunagar K Block (this is just one example) to GPA representatives — M. Basavaraju, son of K. Mahadevappa and V. Satish, son of M. Venkatashetty. The deed was registered on the same day at the Additional District Registrar’s Office within the MUDA office.

It has been revealed that while handing over the sale deed, MUDA officials symbolically collected only Rs. 3,000 from the GPA representatives.

Kuvempunagar sites for Belavatta land

In exchange for the land near Belavatta in Mysuru Taluk, the MUDA Commissioner has distributed sites valued in crores of rupees across prestigious Mysuru city neighbourhoods, akin to a heist.

Shockingly, rather than allocating these sites to the original land owners, all 64 sites have been handed over to GPA representatives, complete with title deeds granting full ownership. The boldness of the officials in issuing these deeds is truly astonishing.

Rules stipulate site allocation for original land owners only

According to the Urban Development Authorities Act – 2009, sites under the 50:50 ratio, incentive scheme or alternative sites must be given only to the original land owners who lost their land or if deceased, their legally authorised heirs. The Act clearly states that GPA representatives or individuals who purchased land from them are not entitled to these sites.

Similarly, the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites in Lieu of Compensation for Land Acquired) (Amendment) Rules, 2015 also stipulate that compensation in the form of sites should be approved only for the original land owners of the land acquired for residential development or land used without following the land acquisition process.

Despite regulations requiring compensation for land to be provided as incentive sites, under the 50:50 ratio, or alternative sites in comparable localities to the original land owners, officials have blatantly disregarded the law. They have illegally allocated sites to GPA representatives, engaging in financial misconduct and personal gain. This underscores the core issue of corruption in the MUDA site allocation scandal.