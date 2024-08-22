Letter written by CM’s wife to MUDA in 2014 surfaces
News, Top Stories

Letter written by CM’s wife to MUDA in 2014 surfaces

August 22, 2024

Whitener ‘clouds’ letter’s content; Opposition hints at cover-up; Minister says typing error

Bengaluru: Amidst the controversy surrounding the grant of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi in lieu of her 3.16-acre land at Kesare that was developed into a layout (Devanur) by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a 2014 letter written by Parvathi to MUDA has surfaced.

A line in the letter has been erased using a whitener, fuelling speculations.

The Opposition was quick to latch on to the letter alleging that though Parvathi, in her letter, has sought layouts in particular layouts in exchange of her land in Kesare, the letter has been tampered with in a cover-up exercise by applying the whitener.

In this 2014 letter, Parvathi sought alternative land in lieu of her 3.16 acres on which MUDA had formed a layout. “So far, I have not received any compensation from MUDA. Therefore, in lieu of my 3.16 acres, I request the same extent of land (blanked out by whitener) in an equivalent layout formed by MUDA. Or else, my land should be returned,” the letter states.

JD(S) on ‘X’, accused Siddaramaiah of misusing his position to influence the allocation of prime plots in Mysuru. It alleged that Siddaramaiah’s claims of not applying for a plot in a desirable location are false, citing the letter as proof. The party demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation, arguing his actions reflect a broader conspiracy to acquire valuable land through corruption.

Siddaramaiah has maintained that his wife did not seek alternative plots in any specific locality. “Our suspicion has grown stronger against Siddaramaiah who has been claiming that his wife didn’t seek plots in any specific layout. For us to get answers, Siddaramaiah must resign so that there’s an unbiased and transparent investigation,” Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said.

READ ALSO  MUDA to renovate Gandhi Square

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said no document was tampered with. “There must have been a typing mistake. She (Parvathi) must have committed an error, which was erased using a whitener,” he said, pointing out that erasure did not impact the contextual congruence of the sentence.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has refuted the claims made by JD(S) and said that no document is edited with whitener. The CM also said that the land in question was allotted to his wife when the BJP was in power in the State.

“No document has been edited. I had given a letter to MUDA in 2014 and in 2021. The site allotted was based on a letter given in the year 2020. Maximum BJP and JD(S) leaders are in MUDA. Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister when the site was allotted to my wife. Who is responsible for site allotment?” Siddaramaiah asked.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching