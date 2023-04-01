District Electoral Officer takes control of Government Guest Houses

April 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force immediately after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule on Mar. 29, Mysuru DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has taken control of all Government Guest Houses in the district.

Subsequently, holding of any political meetings or any other functions in the premises of Guest Houses has been banned till the completion of election process. Also, unauthorised parking of vehicles and letting out of rooms in Guest Houses to any unauthorised person/s for resting/ staying has been strictly prohibited, according to a press release from the DC.

The main gates of the Guest Houses have been locked and the office boards of MP, MLA and MLC at the Guest Houses have been covered with clothes and masked with stickers.

In Mysuru city, there are five Government Guest Houses — Chamundi Guest House on JLB Road, Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road, Government Guest House in Nazarbad, State PWD Guest House in Nazarbad and Central PWD Guest House in DFRL premises on Bannur Road.

In Taluk Headquarters and other rural areas, the IBs (Inspection Bungalows) and TBs (Traveller Bungalows) come under the control of the DC.

As the Model Code of Conduct is in force, these Guest Houses will not be let out for political leaders and other private parties but will be used only for official duties and poll related duties by Government officers.