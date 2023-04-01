CEN cops return 15 cell phones to owners

April 1, 2023

Newly introduced CEIR of DoT used to track stolen devices

Mysore/Mysuru: Making optimum use of newly incorporated Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) software of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police of the city have recovered 15 mobile phones worth about Rs. 3 lakh, stolen in various cases recently.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh returned the mobile phones to its owners, at his office in Nazarbad here this morning, in the presence of DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj.

The CEN Police team, led by Inspector Yogananjappa and Sub-Inspector Siddesh, cracked the cases. Karnataka Police are the third after Goa and Maharashtra to implement CEIR, after it was launched in the year 2019.

How it works?

To block a stolen mobile set on CEIR, the complainant should visit www.ceir.gov.in. In case the complainant / user does not block the mobile set, the Station House Officer (SHO) shall send the details generated through ‘e lost’, or details of cases booked under IPC Section 392 of stolen mobiles to Nodal Officers to block the device. The Police Inspector of CEN Police is the Nodal Officer at unit level.

The CEIR software comes in handy, from blocking the SIM card of stolen mobile phones to tracking the users with the help of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number.

The CEN Police block the SIM card, by uploading the details like mobile number along with other relevant details of the complainant, on the website. After the phone gets blocked, the device can be still tracked with the help of IMEI number and a traceability report will be generated and dispatched to local Police Stations to take steps to trace such phones. After recovery, the mobile phone will be unblocked, with the provisions available on the software.