District-level awareness on PM’s Employment Generation Programme

December 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is aimed at creating a good number of jobs, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Chief Executive Officer G.V. Nagaraj said that the scheme has the potential to make even the less educated as entrepreneurs.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day district-level awareness camp on PMEGP at Karnataka Institute for Agricultural Marketing located on Hunsur Road here on Dec. 28.

Pointing out that PMEGP was introduced in 2008, Nagaraj said since then the KVIB has been organising awareness camps every year on the salient features and benefits of the programme.

Maintaining that graduates as well as non-graduates can avail loans under this scheme for starting an industry or business, he said that loans up to Rs. 10 lakh is available for setting up a manufacturing industry and up to Rs. 5 lakh for running a service related business.

Highlighting that the speciality of the scheme is that no higher education is required for the applicants, he said that any prospective entrepreneur aged above 18 years can avail loans for 120 listed activities.

Noting that the KVIB recommends banks to sanction loans even beyond the number specified by the Government, Nagaraj said such applicants whose applications are rejected by the banks, will have to apply again next year for availing loan.

KVIB Chairman N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, in his address, said that PMEGP plays a significant role in turning jobless and less qualified youths into productive entrepreneurs.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to this scheme for engaging youths in entrepreneurship, he said that the KVIB is holding awareness camps regarding the scheme at all districts of the State.

Contending that the applicants need not approach any middlemen for availing benefits under the scheme, Krishnappa Gowda said that the respective KVIB District Officer will provide necessary information and guidance.

Lead Bank Chief Manager Gopinath Shastri, RUDSET Institute, Mysuru, Director K.N. Ananda Nayaka, CEDOK (Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Karnataka) Joint Director M. Manjunatha Swamy, Lead Bank Officer Kumar, KUWS&DB Director T.R. Prakash, Mysuru District KVIB Officer S.S. Kantharaju and other officials were present.